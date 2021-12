Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 04:18 Hits: 0

US President Joe Biden's top Pacific envoy on Tuesday accused China of trying to "drive Australia to its knees" through a barrage of sanctions that amounted to "economic warfare".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211201-aukus-deal-us-accuses-china-of-economic-warfare-against-australia