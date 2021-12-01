Rep. Debbie Dingell's Michigan office was heavily vandalized, late husband's memorabilia destroyed

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 01:40 Hits: 1

While not much information is available at this time, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell reported her office in Dearborn, Michigan, was broken into and vandalized on Monday, Nov. 29. A spokeswoman from her office, Mackenzie Smith, released a statement regarding the incident shortly after, indicating that the break-in happened earlier in the day.

“The Dearborn Police Department responded immediately after notification, and the United States Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation,” Smith said. “Team Dingell staff members are safe and were not physically present in the office today given a previous fire in the building,” ​​she added. The office will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Dingell has represented Michigan’s 12th congressional district since 2015. On Twitter, she issued a statement that the “vandalization really hits home” because not only were windows broken but her husband’s memorabilia was smashed. Her late husband, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, served the district prior. With 59 years in office, he is known as the longest-serving member of Congress. He died in 2019.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Dingell has used the Dearborn office since her 2014 election. The space was previously used by her late husband.

"I was just beginning to feel comfortable again," Dingell told thenewspaper. She noted that the vandalism most likely took place Monday, as someone had been in her office Friday and everything was in place then.

While she shared on Twitter that the motive is unclear, she also noted the increasingly bitter partisan divides in Washington, D.C., and threats she and her staff have received as a result. “Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation. Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer,” she added.

“Thankfully, my staff & I are safe & no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one & constant threats have had on my staff & all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now.”

“I am grateful for the Dearborn Police and United States Capitol Police who keep us safe. We are working with them to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable for their actions. In the meantime, please be safe and please spread a little kindness.”

Amid other conflicts between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, the break-in follows calls from Dingell and other Democratic lawmakers for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take action against Rep. Paul Gosar. Gosar tweeted a video suggesting violence against both Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden.

"In any other job in America, if a coworker made a video killing another coworker, that person would be fired," Dingell said in a joint statement at the time.

