Capitol rioter enters Texas GOP primary, because this is what Republicans are now

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 02:50 Hits: 1

I was warned ages ago that violence is not a solution to any problem, and that if I wanted Carrot Top to stop doing prop comedy I should just bide my time. Did it work? I’m scared to look. Can someone at least let me know if Jeff Dunham is still at large?

But Republicans these days seem to have missed the memo. In their bath salts hallucination of a universe, political violence is tres chic. The party’s modern luminaries include rampaging death-gnome Kyle Rittenhouse, scaredy-’ristocrats Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Jan. 6 rioter and tragic Donald Trump victim Ashli Babbitt, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who earned piggish praise from Trump in 2017 after body-slamming a reporter. (How conservatives’ Tinker-Toy minds manage to shart out encomiums to Rittenhouse while seizing on the absurdity that the Capitol officer who shot Babbitt is somehow a murderer is a mystery for the ages.)

And now? Violently attempting to overthrow the U.S. government on behalf of clammy fascist Donald Trump is apparently a feather in your cap if you’re running for office in Texas.

A North Texas man facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection and siege at the U.S. Capitol is now running for a Texas House seat. Mark Middleton, who was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., is challenging incumbent GOP Rep. David Spiller of Jacksboro in House District 68. Following this year’s redistricting, the district stretches from the Oklahoma border south to Lampasas and San Saba counties at the edge of the Texas Hill Country.

How long before Trump, who appears to be installing his 2024 coup crew as we speak, endorses this lout? And, of course, state Republicans have accepted his application to become a candidate for the March 1 primary—because the Hitler Goof Party (aka the GOP) simply can’t afford to alienate a future brownshirt. (Who would be left if they did?)

The couple have pleaded not guilty and are free on a personal recognizance bond while they await trial on nine counts involving assault of a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Blue Lives Matter! Unless they’re trying to keep a mob from murdering the vice president and speaker of the House! In that case … never mind!

According to the FBI, Middleton and his wife, Jalise, were seen on video rioting on Jan. 6 with the other Trump troglodytes. Oh, and he says Texas should consider seceding from the U.S. So, yeah, not exactly an exemplar of American patriotism, unless cumulative flag-humping hours is your key metric.

Were Republicans always like this, or did someone feed them after midnight or something? I seem to remember long-ago tales of Republicans who didn’t launch spumes of COVID spittle into the ozone every time they spoke. I swear. It wasn’t all that long ago, either.

Hmm. Maybe I dreamed it. Never mind.

It made comedian Sarah Silverman say, “THIS IS FUCKING BRILLIANT,” and prompted author Stephen King to shout “Pulitzer Prize!!!” (on Twitter, that is). What is it? The viral letter that launched four hilarious Trump-trolling books. Get them all, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link. Or, if you prefer a test drive, you can download the epilogue to Goodbye, Asshat for the low, low price of FREE.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2066830