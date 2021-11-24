Dramatic Video Shows Militarized Canadian Police Raid Wet'suwet'en Land Defenders Journalists

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:10 Hits: 0

We feature dramatic video footage just released that shows a violent raid Friday by Canadian federal police on one of the camps set up to keep Coastal GasLink out of sovereign Indigenous territory. Fifteen people in total were arrested, including two journalists. Wet’suwet’en land defender Sleydo’, also known as Molly Wickham, has now been released. The new footage was filmed by documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano, who was also just released. The raid ended a 56-day blockade of the drilling site. The 400-mile pipeline within Wet’suwet’en land violates both Indigenous and Canadian laws.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/24/canadian_police_raid_on_indigenous_pipeline