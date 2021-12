Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 20:40 Hits: 5

The weather in Kansas is intriguing, if not always pleasant. California’s is delightful, but repetitive.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2021/1129/You-call-that-weather-A-Kansan-and-Californian-debate?icid=rss