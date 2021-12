Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 16:44 Hits: 6

Black artist Josephine Baker was renowned for both her performance career and persistent civil rights activism. France will honor her legacy Tuesday by inducting her at the Pantheon, making her the first Black woman to receive the nation’s highest honor.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1130/Josephine-Baker-France-inducts-first-Black-woman-into-Pantheon?icid=rss