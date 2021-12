Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 14:28 Hits: 4

Turkey's economy powered ahead of most of its peers in Q3, but soaring currency crisis could pose a threat to recovery.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/30/turkeys-economy-grows-7-4-in-q3-but-lira-crisis-risks-mount