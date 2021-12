Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 16:40 Hits: 9

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on track to become the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong – a change that will be felt far and wide. But by abandoning the principle of collective leadership and resurrecting absolutism, the ruling Communist Party of China is increasingly out of step with the times.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/xi-absolute-rule-will-make-china-more-unpredictable-by-joschka-fischer-2021-11