Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 8

In 2016, the year of Brexit and Donald Trump’s election, Americans and Britons were captivated – and terrified – by reports of “creepy clowns” appearing in towns across the US and the UK. The sightings turned out to be a hoax, but we now know that the creepiest clowns are all too real.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/creepy-clowns-qanon-and-boris-johnson-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2021-11