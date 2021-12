Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:30 Hits: 3

The absence of a clear, generally agreed framework for reporting the climate impact of corporate activity has been a major impediment to greening the business sector. But two initiatives that emerged at the recent COP26 climate-change conference could give bankers the tools to help their clients fund and manage the green transition.

