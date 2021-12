Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:53 Hits: 3

On both climate change and new dual-use technologies, Europe’s foundational peace project should become global. The region's devastation in two world wars has stripped it of the desire to dominate others, which makes it easier for the European Union to act as a peace broker.

