New York man arrested after hitting Asian woman cleaning her apartment sidewalk with large rock

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 3

We’re almost two years into the pandemic and hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community members are still increasing nationwide at an alarming rate. Major cities across the country are seeing reports coming in daily, that too amid a rate expected to be higher due to the stigma associated with reporting in the community. As these crimes continue nationwide, police are investigating a recent incident in Queens, New York, in which a woman was hit on the head with a rock.

The incident occurred on Nov. 26 in which a woman, identified as 61-year-old GuiYing Ma, was struck outside while sweeping the sidewalk outside her apartment. Witnesses told ABC News this was not Ma’s job but her helpful nature but instead of being thanked for her kindness she was bashed in the head with a rock by a man, later identified as 33-year-old Elisaul Perez.

Perez was arrested Friday and charged with first and second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. While the motivation for the attack is still unknown, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Ma was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she is currently in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said, CNN reported. She sustained injuries to her face and head, the spokesperson said. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses. According to the GoFundMe page, Ma is originally from China. She lives in the U.S. with her husband while the rest of her family is in China.

"I feel so guilty because she's helping me. She's helping me to sweeping but now she faces such an accident—I feel so guilty, I feel so sick," landlord Yihung Hsieh told ABC News. "I treat her like my family. I feel so bad now. I really want her to recover soon," Hsieh said.

Ma’s husband Zhanxin Gao told the outlet that “she's not awaken yet. Her head was under surgery. She's still not awaken.” Ma fell into an unconscious state after the attack.

The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force was created after a rise in attacks against the AAPI community during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported. While more awareness is being spread on the rise of hate crimes against the AAPI community crimes still continue at an all-time high. This recent incident follows another in the tri-state area in which an Asian girl was beaten by multiple teenagers while on the SEPTA train. The girl was attacked after speaking up as a bystander in a situation of Asian harassment. According to Daily Kos, the attackers were unprovoked and used multiple racial slurs.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of organizations dedicated to addressing anti-Asian discrimination, at least 10,370 incidents of anti-Asian bias have been reported from Mar. 19, 2020, to Sept. 30. This data comes alongside others confirming a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Last month, data by the FBI found that hate crime reports actually rose by 76% in 2020.

The AAPI community needs our support now more than ever, whether it be checking in on our family and friends, spreading awareness of COVID-19 misconceptions, or contacting members of Congress to do more against anti-Asian hate. Check out this guide on resources and ways to support the AAPI community and our Asian friends. Hate is the real virus, and we must end it.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2066646