Let's admit it: It's fun to watch the train wreck as deplorables begin eating their own

When you find yourself siding with one GOP deplorable over another, catch yourself. Because, as captivating as it is to watch a rodent eat its own, reading how Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace over racist and Islamophobic comments from the truly detestable Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, you have to wonder how low these disgusting folks can go.

In a now-deleted tweet, Greene launched the first shot to Mace for condemning Boebert, following a now-viral video of Boebert “joking” that Omar was a terrorist and member of the “jihad squad.”

“I looked to my left, and there she is, Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she does not have a backpack—we should be OK.’” The audience laughed raucously. Omar has denied the incident Boebert described ever took place.

“I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others,” Mace said during an interview on CNN.

“As a member of Congress, and seeing such division in our country, we all have a responsibility, both elected members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and the American people in our communities and at work in our communities [...] have a responsibility to lower the temperature, and this does not do that,” Mace added.

Tuesday, Greene called the South Carolina Rep. “trash” and accused her of being what amounts to kryptonite to GOP-ers: “pro-abort.” According to MSNBC columnist Eric Michael Garcia, this is relevant “because Mace was raped in high school and as a result, wants exemptions for abortion bans for rape and incest, which many anti-abortion conservatives also support,” Garcia tweeted.

This is getting lost in the conversation but the reason why @MTGreene is saying @NancyMace is "pro-abort" is because Mace was raped in high school and as a result, wants exemptions for abortion bans for rape and incest, which many anti-abortion conservatives also support. https://t.co/87edBmNNoe November 30, 2021

Greene sprung into an attack. Challenging Mace to: “back up off of” Boebert, or “just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad.”

“Your out of your league,” Greene added. Dems in disarray: pic.twitter.com/HUdv9eqyNG November 30, 2021 Mace responded by first correcting Greene’s grammar—an OG social media move that is usually only successfully applied to Republicans, who can be elected but somehow can’t figure out an apostrophe. “And, while I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan,” Mace wrote. “What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little ‘league,’ she added. *you’re And, while I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan. What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little “league.” https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH November 30, 2021 The Twitter battle comes just a day after Boebert attempted to apologize to Omar, one of three Muslims serving in Congress—both the call and apology failed miserably, ending with Omar hanging up on Boebert. Omar followed up the miserable and tone-deaf call with a written statement, saying in part: “Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments publicly. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric, and I decided to end the unproductive call,” Omar said. “I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate.” Omar’s statement about their call: pic.twitter.com/2RdPlOTX0t November 29, 2021 In true carnival barker-form, Greene doubled down on the call from Boebert to Omar on Steve Bannon’s War Room, saying “there’s no need to apologize” to Omar and accusing the Rep. of being “pro-Al-Qaeda” and “anti-American.” .@mtgreenee on Steve Bannon's War Room weighs in on Lauren Boebert's comments about @IlhanMN: "She's pro-Al-Qaeda, she's basically an apologist for Islamic terrorists, there is no need to apologize to that woman...she's anti-American." pic.twitter.com/qywSOx9PaK November 30, 2021 Monday, Boebert posted a video of her vision of the call, saying in part: “as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion.” Adding: “Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing. And our country is worse off for it.” I called and spoke with Ilhan Omar today. I thought you would like to hear details about the call directly from me. pic.twitter.com/wEtrIyVjdl November 29, 2021 As our DK staffer Hunter so succinctly points out: “Boebert is being currently investigated by the House select committee probing Jan. 6 for her ties to a domestic terrorist attack on Congress. Omar is ... not.” Why there haven’t been calls to censure Boebert for her repugnant comments is a mystery. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was censured after posting a dangerous video on Twitter depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacking President Joe Biden. In the end, Omar is always the class act, despite the anti-Muslim rhetoric constantly thrown her way. Monday afternoon, she tweeted: “There is only so much grace we can extend to others as humans before we must learn to cut our loses [losses] or hang up on someone in this case.” There is only so much grace we can extend to others as humans before we must learn to cut our loses or hang up on someone in this case. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/bTro64opTu November 29, 2021 It’s obviously too much to ask that feeble Minority Leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy steps in. On Nov. 27, Greene posted to Twitter, saying, “I just got off a good called with @GOPLeader [McCarthy]. We spent time talking about solving problems not only in the conference, but for our country. I like what he has planned ahead. “ Tuesday, Mace tweeted the exact same message. lol cool pic.twitter.com/b47JzZGzDj November 30, 2021 I feel like I’m back in high school.

