Denver paper's editorial board torches Lauren Boebert with public apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar

A Denver, Colo., newspaper has issued a statement of apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) following Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) recent offensive remarks.

On Monday, November 29, The Denver Post editorial board published a piece criticizing Boebert for her actions during the recent House hearing to determine whether or not Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) should be censored for his disturbing video clip targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

The newspaper's latest criticism of the Republican lawmaker follows her futile attempt to apologize to Omar and the Muslim community.

"Making a joke about suicide bombers and suggesting that a congresswoman is a threat to safety and security because she is a Muslim is both racist and a form of religious bigotry. Boebert did apologize to 'anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar,' and she pledged to call Omar directly, however, Boebert reported in a strange video on Monday that that phone call went poorly, and it’s no wonder given that she prefaces the conversation by once again raising the scepter of concern about Omar and threats to American security."

In the video, Boebert said, "Make no mistake. I will continue to fearlessly put America first. Never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing, and our country is worse off for it."

The Denver Post has taken on the task of apologizing to Oman since Boebert cannot seem to do so herself.

"We apologize to the Congresswoman and to the Muslim community for Boebert’s insensitive remarks. Such remarks, no matter how innocently intended, have no place in American discourse," the editorial board wrote. "Boebert should not have fabricated an encounter with the Congresswoman and she most certainly should not have suggested she or any Muslim should be suspected of terrorism based on their religion. It is incumbent on Colorado’s representatives to treat all Americans with respect and dignity regardless of differences of opinion."

