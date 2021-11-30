Live: Josephine Baker becomes first Black woman to enter France’s Panthéon

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 15:44 Hits: 7

The American-born dancer, singer, actress and civil rights activist Josephine Baker becomes the first Black woman to enter France’s Panthéon mausoleum of revered historical figures on Tuesday, nearly half a century after her death. A coffin containing handfuls of earth from four places she lived will be carried into the building by French soldiers, commemorating her role in the French Resistance during World War II. Follow the ceremony live on FRANCE 24 by clicking on the video player above.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20211130-live-josephine-baker-becomes-first-black-woman-to-enter-france-s-panth%C3%A9on