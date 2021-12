Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:47 Hits: 9

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Tuesday at protesters rallying against last month's military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister, witnesses said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211130-sudanese-forces-fire-tear-gas-as-thousands-gather-to-protest-military-rule