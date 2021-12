Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:32 Hits: 10

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia announced that it was opening the consular section in its embassy in the Afghani capital of Kabul as of Tuesday to provide consular services to Afghani citizens, state news agency (SPA) reported. Read full story

