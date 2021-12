Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:41 Hits: 10

Jack Dorsey is stepping down from his role as Twitter’s CEO after he co-founded the company 16 years ago. Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, will take over at the helm to usher the company into the metaverse.

