Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Many of the problems people ascribe to the internet are neither new nor caused by it, but governments are seeking to regulate the internet as though they are. And even when internet-specific regulation might be desirable, policymakers need to be sure that it will not negatively affect the internet itself.

