The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Vox Populist: No Vote, No Work!

Category: World Hits: 7

Vox Populist: No Vote, No Work! The corporate hierarchy has long tried to diminish labor activism in the United States by insisting that strikes and other workplace agitations have never had broad support or impact because they are fundamentally un-American. The corporatists cluck that, from the get-go, the U.S. cultural zeitgeist has been grounded in a veneration of individualism, an appreciation for the financial blessings of the corporate order, and a rejection of collectivism.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/no-vote-no-work-hightower/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version