Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 09:26 Hits: 11

As the last Astra rolls off the production line at Opel’s plant in Gliwice in southwestern Poland on the last day of November, some fear the city will lose much of its economic bite. Can van production fill the gap?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/e-vans-drive-hopes-as-opel-ends-polish-astra-production/a-59970368?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf