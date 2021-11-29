The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Prime Minister Johnson&#039;s flagship policy meets reality in one English city

Category: World Hits: 7

Prime Minister Johnson's flagship policy meets reality in one English city SUNDERLAND, England (Reuters) - When Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his top ministers travelled to Sunderland for a special cabinet meeting and hailed "a new chapter in the United Kingdom's story." The post-industrial city, in northeast England, holds a special significance for Johnson and his fellow Brexit campaigners. It became known as "Brexit city" when it was the first region to fall to the "Leave" side in a 2016 referendum, with support of nearly two thirds of Sunderland voters. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/29/prime-minister-johnson039s-flagship-policy-meets-reality-in-one-english-city

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version