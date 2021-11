Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 15:14 Hits: 8

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Several thousand people protested in Prague against anti-coronavirus restrictions on Sunday as many Czech hospitals halted non-urgent procedures in the face of one of the world's fastest rates of new infections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/28/thousands-protest-against-czech-covid-measures-as-hospitals-fill