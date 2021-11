Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 16:20 Hits: 8

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said on Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/29/safrican-doctor-says-patients-with-omicron-variant-have-very-mild-symptoms