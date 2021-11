Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 20:19 Hits: 8

PARIS (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer was stabbed and seriously wounded in Paris on Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/29/police-officer-stabbed-in-paris-inquiry-opened-interior-minister-says