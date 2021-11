Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

“Sesame Street” will introduce Ji-Young, a Korean American muppet, during its special “See Us Coming Together” on Thanksgiving day. The long-running show is developing new content and characters to help children talk about race, ethnicity, and culture.

