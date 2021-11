Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:32 Hits: 6

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, both the refugees who fled Taliban rule and the Americans assisting their resettlement are expressing gratitude.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1124/Shared-blessings-as-Afghans-settle-in-the-US?icid=rss