Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 20:18 Hits: 3

Scuffles broke out between protesters and police in Belgrade and Novi Sad while organizers said several activists had been detained. Activists argue new lawsĀ are damaging to the environment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/serbia-protesters-block-roads-over-new-mining-laws/a-59958118?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf