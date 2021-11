Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 03:55 Hits: 3

Protests have been taking place over the past month in the dried up bed of the Zayandeh Rood river. Authorities say water shortages are due to the drought situation, but critics say it is also due to mismanagement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-protests-on-water-shortages-turn-violent-as-police-arrest-67/a-59959075?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf