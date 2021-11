Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 08:48 Hits: 6

Iran's negotiating team, led by Ali Bagheri Kani, held bilateral and trilateral meetings in Vienna on Sunday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, ahead of Monday's resumption of nuclear talks to salvage the 2015 agreement between Iran and major world powers.

