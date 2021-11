Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 09:10 Hits: 5

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested three local men for allegedly trying to smuggle in 17 Myanmar nationals at the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza (southbound) near here, last Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/28/three-men-nabbed-for-attempting-to-smuggle-17-illegal-immigrants