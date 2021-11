Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 12:37 Hits: 2

China’s inadequate efforts to tackle climate change will likely undermine the credibility of governments in open societies. And if the world fails to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the resulting extreme weather will further strain relations between elected governments and citizens, possibly jeopardizing democracy itself.

