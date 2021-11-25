The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democracy Now! at 25: Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Independent News on the Frontlines

25th anniversary

Democracy Now! first aired on nine community radio stations on February 19, 1996, on the eve of the New Hampshire presidential primary. In the 25 years since that initial broadcast, the program has greatly expanded, airing today on more than 1,500 television and radio stations around the globe and reaching millions of people online. We celebrate 25 years of The War and Peace Report with an hour-long retrospective, including highlights from the show’s early years, some of the most controversial interviews, and groundbreaking reports from East Timor, Standing Rock, Western Sahara and more.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/25/democracy_now_turns_25_celebrating_a

