Want to be a ‘bouquiniste’? Tough time for Paris booksellers prompts search for new recruits

The booksellers that line the Seine river in Paris – known as “bouquinistes” – are an iconic part of the city’s landscape. But recent years have proved difficult, with the growth of online shopping, a series of strikes and protests and now Covid-19 all taking their toll on sales. Now though, the city of Paris is hoping to attract new blood to this centuries-old profession by launching an appeal for applicants to fill a number of stalls currently lying vacant.

