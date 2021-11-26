Lauren Boebert apologizes for comparing Ilhan Omar to a suicide bomber in bigoted rant

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 18:53 Hits: 1

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Friday apologized after she likened Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to a suicide bomber.

"So I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers," Boebert said. "He and I, we're leaving the Capitol, we're going back to my office and we get an elevator and I see a Capitol police officer running, hurriedly, to the elevator. I see fret all over his face, and he's reaching, and the door's shutting, like I can't open it, like what's happening. I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar."

"And I said, 'Well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine."

Boebert claimed she told Omar, "Oh look, the jihad squad decided show up for work today."

Omar said Boebert made the whole thing up.

"Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny & shouldn't be normalized. Congress can't be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.," she wrote.

On Friday, Boebert apologized to the Muslim community.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction," Boebert wrote.

