Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 06:27 Hits: 7

GEORGE TOWN: Police here have seized drugs worth RM134,800 and arrested three suspects. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/27/over-rm134000-worth-of-drugs-seized-following-arrest-of-three-in-bukit-mertajam