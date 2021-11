Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 08:24 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman will strengthen the anti-online commercial crime campaign even further by making it a yearly event to increase awareness of scammers' tactics. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/27/anti-scam-campaigns-to-be-conducted-yearly-say-cops