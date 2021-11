Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 08:23 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - France is willing to discuss autonomy for the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe if it is in the interests of the people who live there, government minister Sebastien Lecornu said. Read full story

