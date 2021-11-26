Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Unfortunately, Canada isn't immune, has its own deplorables

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 21:00 Hits: 8

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Those memes were about the only good thing to come out of 2019.

Conservatives hate Trudeau for lots of reasons, but this is my favorite:

This is some Grade A projection! Like, next level stuff! They seem to think that fact checkers get their information from Facebook, just like they do.

“Oh, you think you know more than the experts and doctors and scientists????”

Uh, no dipshit. They’re quoting the experts: doctors and scientists.

Every time someone gets the jab, a private business gets nationalized.

WAKE UP SHEEPLE.

Here’s the fact check.

The texastruther Instagram account, for example, posted a screen capture of an Aug. 27 Gateway Pundit headline that says, “New Israeli Study Finds Fully Vaccinated People are at ‘Greater Risk of Hospitalization’ and 13 TIMES MORE LIKELY to Catch Covid-19 Than Those Who Have Recovered and Have Natural Immunity.” What was not mentioned in the Instagram post — which received more than 4,600 likes on the platform — is that the study found even greater immunity against the delta variant for people who got a single shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and had an infection with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Ah, this nonsense came from Gateway Pundit, the stupidest man on the internet (no exaggeration).

In short, people who got COVID have antibodies, shocker. But if you’ve been infected and are vaxxed, you have the best protection. Furthermore, the question over whether infection or a vaccine, by itself, offers better protection is up in the air: “It’s worth noting that two other studies have come to different conclusions about the relative potency of natural versus vaccine-induced immunity, although each is also subject to its own limitations and is not definitive.”

What it doesn’t mean is that unvaccinated who haven’t had COVID have better immunity than anyone. They’re at the highest risk. Yet that’s what this idiotic headline suggests.

All studies agree that vaccinating is the best course of action. Not to mention, we know that immunity—even from infection—wanes over time, hence the need for boosters.

So what if you have to boost every six to 12 months? Many vaccines, like polio and diphtheria, require something like five shots. People get an annual flu shot. Big deal.

At least he doesn’t have a bunch of Band-Aids on his arm from ouchie jabs. That would’ve made life miserable. And if that was the hill he wanted to die on, well, mission accomplished.