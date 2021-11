Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 15:26 Hits: 4

Bitcoin fell as much as 9 percent to $53,552 while Ether dropped more than 12 percent on Friday.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/26/bitcoin-dips-20-from-record-high-as-virus-variant-spurs-sell-off