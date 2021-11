Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 18:22 Hits: 0

A French app called The Sorority, aimed at preventing violence against women, was launched a year ago and has recently made its debut in Morocco. It has been a breath of fresh air for its early adopters in the North African country, who denounce what they see as a society plagued by sexual violence.

