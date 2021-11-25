The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Conservative British MP blames ‘female replacements’ of fictional male characters for ‘young men committing crime’

Category: World Hits: 1

Conservative British MP blames ‘female replacements’ of fictional male characters for ‘young men committing crime’

In the U.K., Conservative Party MP Nick Fletcher has been highly critical of Hollywood turning fictional characters that have historically been male into female characters — and he returned to that theme during a recent speech, arguing that doing so deprives men of "role models."

Fletcher, during his speech, said it is important for "men to have their own identity" and for "masculinity to be something that can be celebrated at times rather than continually vilified."

The MP argued, "There seems to be a call, from a tiny yet very vocal minority, that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement…. And it's not just James Bond. In recent years, we have seen Dr. Who, 'Ghostbusters,' Luke Skyywalker, Equalizer all replaced by women…. Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?"

image
image.jpg?id=28035509&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/11/conservative-british-mp-blames-female-replacements-of-fictional-male-characters-for-young-men-committing-crime/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version