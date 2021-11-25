Mike Lindell held a rally to demand more Fox News coverage  -- and it was a total flop

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 18:04 Hits: 1

Ten months into Joe Biden's presidency, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell continues to insist that Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election and will be moving back into White House — and he is disappointed that right-wing Fox News is not giving more coverage to his bogus election fraud claims. Lindell held a rally on Wednesday morning, November 24 outside Fox News' Manhattan headquarters in the hope of applying some pressure, but according to Daily Beast reporters Zachary Petrizzo and Roger Sollenberger, it was a total flop.

Petrizzo and Sollenberger explain, "MyPillow CEO and 2020 dead-ender-who-will-simply-never-quit Mike Lindell attempted to put pressure on Fox News to cover his non-existent election fraud case — which he's long-promised to file with the Supreme Court — by holding a poorly attended rally outside the cable channel's offices. On Wednesday morning, a smattering of protesters gathered in Lindell's name in front of Fox News headquarters on 6th Avenue in Manhattan, where, the MAGA mogul told The Daily Beast, the names of the mystery plaintiffs bringing his mythical filing to the High Court would, at last, be revealed. Alas, the names were not revealed."

Video of the rally posted with Petrizzo and Sollenberger's article, in fact, shows how poor the attendance was. The pro-Trump protesters who can be seen chanting, "Shame on Fox, shame on Fox" in the video were, as the reporters said, a mere "smattering."

"No media turned out to cover the poorly publicized last-minute confab, though Lindell at one point urged The Daily Beast to send these 'evil' D.C.-based reporters to cover it in person," Petrizzo and Sollenberger note. "But Lindell didn't even attend his own rally — despite past promises. Instead, he said, he was busy traversing the U.S. to allegedly persuade state attorneys general to co-sign his unhinged election-fraud complaint to the Supreme Court."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/11/mike-lindell-2655797721/