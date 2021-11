Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 07:04 Hits: 4

Police fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse rioters attacking the home of the Solomon Islands prime minister on Friday, in a third day of political violence that prompted the snap deployment of international peacekeepers.

