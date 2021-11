Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 08:55 Hits: 4

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told his UK counterpart Priti Patel on Friday that he had cancelled her invitation to a meeting this weekend after criticism of France by Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Channel migrant crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211126-darmanin-scraps-migrant-crisis-meeting-with-uk-counterpart-after-johnson-letter