Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 11:21 Hits: 8

To reappoint US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, President Joe Biden had to resist strong pressure from the left wing of his party for a shakeup. By choosing continuity, Biden accomplished several things at once.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-was-wise-to-reappoint-powell-fed-chair-by-kenneth-rogoff-2021-11