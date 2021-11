Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 07:51 Hits: 3

At least 11 people have been killed and 43 injured in an explosion caused by a fire that broke out in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, while dozens are still trapped underground, authorities say.

