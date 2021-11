Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 10:05 Hits: 5

Britain and France were on Thursday looking at new measures to limit migration across the Channel and break people-smuggling networks after at least 27 migrants trying to reach England drowned off the northern French coast.

