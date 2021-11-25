News Roundup: Three guilty in Arbery murder; Jan. 6 planners had secret contact with Mark Meadows

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: A jury found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Rolling Stone is now reporting that the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally that resulted in violence inside the U.S. Capitol were in contact with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and with Eric and Lara Trump in the days immediately before the riot—and that organizers bought and used hard-to-trace "burner phones" in an attempt to hide the communications. As devoted QAnon-followers continue to wander Dealey Plaza in the belief that dead politicians will reveal themselves to the crowd at that spot, experts are warning that the cult's behavior has crossed a dangerous threshold.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Three men found guilty in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

• Jan. 6 organizers used burner phones for calls with Mark Meadows, Trump family

• The New York Times and CNN are spreading misinformation designed to scare people about the economy

• Senate Democrats have a huge job ahead after Thanksgiving break, and little time to get it done

• Waiting for JFK Jr.: QAnon cult’s followers create a deeply unsettling spectacle at Dealey Plaza

Community Spotlight:

• Looking for a Redemption of PBS

• Surviving family on Thanksgiving—a pleasant diversion

Also trending from the community:

• An interesting development in the Trump v. Archivist case

• It was climate change, with an assist by ancient humans, that drove the Mammoth to extinction

