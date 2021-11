Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 20:37 Hits: 9

After 10 hours of deliberation, all three men charged in the the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder. These men face minimum sentences of life in prison, with the possibility of parole yet to be decided.

